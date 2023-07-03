Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.
TSLA opened at $276.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
