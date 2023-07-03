Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,377,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,260,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,772. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

