Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.4 days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
