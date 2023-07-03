Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.4 days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

