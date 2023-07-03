Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tharisa Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of TIHRF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

