The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.53. 1,576,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,613,053. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

