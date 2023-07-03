The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $60.54. 5,118,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.