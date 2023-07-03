The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
Shares of BATRK opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
