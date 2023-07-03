The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

