The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Marketing Alliance Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAAL opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Marketing Alliance has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.