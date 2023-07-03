The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
Marketing Alliance Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAAL opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Marketing Alliance has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Marketing Alliance Company Profile
