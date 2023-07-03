Threshold (T) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $229.06 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

