Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPZ. TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.63 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.05.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$78.19 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2800338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

