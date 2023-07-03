Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,842,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 16,086,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.6 days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

