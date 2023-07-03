Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 1.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $15,327,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $11,790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 938,293 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $9,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

ASPN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.32. 141,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

