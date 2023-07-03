Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.72

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 39200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

