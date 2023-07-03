Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 303 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.41. 22,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.36 and a 200 day moving average of $441.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

