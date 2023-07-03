Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,630. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

