Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,750. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

