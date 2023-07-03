Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.16. The company had a trading volume of 91,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,322. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

