Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 391 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 186.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 206,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 166.7% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 624,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,896. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

