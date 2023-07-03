TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152.57 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.55 billion and $152.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,898,454,753 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

