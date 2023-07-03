TrueFi (TRU) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $45.25 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04208351 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,362,915.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

