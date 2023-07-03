Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Sells 400,557 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,557 shares during the period. VTEX makes up 2.5% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.41.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

