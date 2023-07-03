Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

TKC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 328,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

