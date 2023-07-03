UBS Group Trims CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Target Price to $34.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $29.96 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 457,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

