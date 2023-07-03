UBS Group Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $37.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRK. Bank of America raised WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 88.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 325,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

