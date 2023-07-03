Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.71 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.71 million and $702,351.54 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,256.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.00908814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00153072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002708 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18456958 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $958,112.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

