United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.