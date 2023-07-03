ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.61

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.61 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 497902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

ValiRx Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.28.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

