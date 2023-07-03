Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

