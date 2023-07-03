Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $199,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,400. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

