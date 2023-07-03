Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

