Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

