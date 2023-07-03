Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,170. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

