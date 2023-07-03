Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lessened by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

