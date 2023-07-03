Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,250. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

