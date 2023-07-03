Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 10.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

