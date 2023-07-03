Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.45. 443,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

