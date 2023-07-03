Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

