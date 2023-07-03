Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

