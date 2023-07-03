Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.00

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 24043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.02 million, a PE ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Vector Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

