VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

