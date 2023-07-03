VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $381.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.01. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

