VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.96 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.