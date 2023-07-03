VeraBank N.A. Has $1 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.