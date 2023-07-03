VeraBank N.A. Has $588,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $97.80 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.