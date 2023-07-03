VeraBank N.A. Has $743,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP opened at $202.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

