VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,739 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

