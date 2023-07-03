Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 2.7 %

VRT stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,442,318 shares of company stock valued at $77,204,483 over the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.