Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in June

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. 75,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

