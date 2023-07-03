Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vivos Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Vivos stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 225,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Vivos
