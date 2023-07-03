VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.13.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $109.99. 2,782,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

